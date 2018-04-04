Maryam says court proceedings halting govt functions

ISLAMABAD : The daughter of the former prime minister and the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that when cases would be registered on the entire government then who would work.

“How people will work when they are forced to sit in the courts days and night,” she said while talking to media in accountability court courtroom.

Maryam said that radiotherapy is continuing for the ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in London and the health condition would be further visible after that process.

She said that how could they visit London during breaks as the doctors are not available on weekends.

