Maryam says corrupt will be held accountable

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that there will be no political victimization but there will be accountability.

While talking to media outside the Parliament House where she came to attend assembly session on Monday, the PML-N vice president said that she was thankful to Allah that we got rid of an inept government.

She said it was not old Pakistan Muslim League (N). She vowed that though the new government would not indulge in political revenge but it would hold accountability of all corrupt people.

“Those who used to chug freight train from Lahore to Bani Gala will be held accountable,” she added. In a stern message, she said if someone tried to create disturbance, they would be dealt with an iron hand. NNI