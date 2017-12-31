Maryam rubbishes rumors of Nawaz’s exile

LAHORE : Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has rubbished the rumors of her father’s self-exile and said the news is just a self-created lie.

In her tweet, Maryam stated that exile will be the fate of military dictators and non-democratic characters, not of representatives elected by people.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed stated that many political forces are worried by Nawaz’s popularity, and such analysis cannot minus him from Pakistan politics. He termed the news a personal wish of someone instead of reality.

It is worth mentioning here that Wajahat Khan had written in his article in The Times that the ex-premier Nawaz Sharif might actually go into exile and avoid all his corruption cases against him.

Read: Nawaz Sharif could go into exile under Saudi Arabia deal

The article quoted sources and claimed that the ex-PM only requires permission to leave the country and quit politics in order to survive the corruption references against him in the National Accountability Bureau.

“The Saudis are indicating that they await a final sign-off from the Pakistani military,” the report stated.

Orignally published by NNI