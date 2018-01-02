Maryam rubbishes ‘false’ media reports on Nawaz, Shehbaz’s Saudi visit

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday condemned “false” media reports speculating about Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s visits to Saudi Arabia.

“How many lies will you spew? You have to answer to God too,” she posted on Twitter.

Opposition parties have questioned the motive behind visits by the Sharif brothers to Saudi Arabia, and have asked if an agreement is being negotiated to save the Sharifs.

PML-N has refuted the allegations and said that both enjoy cordial and longstanding relations with Saudi Arabia.

Sharif family’s spokesman confirmed today former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a one and a half hours-long meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman late Monday night.

Orignally published by INP