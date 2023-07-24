Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has returned home from London on an Emirates flight. Maryam had left for London before Eid after staying for a few days in Dubai. She celebrated Eid with her father Nawaz Sharif in London.

During her stay in London, Maryam consulted with her father about the political situation in Pakistan.

Former MPA Mirza Javed welcomed Maryam Nawaz at Lahore Airport from where a personal escort accompanied her to Jati Umra, Raiwind.

Earlier, PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt claimed citing a survey that the PML-N leaders and workers in almost every district of Punjab wanted Maryam Nawaz to be the chief minister of the province.