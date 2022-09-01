Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation to people

Punjab Deputy Speaker Gorchani thanks PML-N leader

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday promised to rebuild homes of the flood hit people and compensate them against the losses they had suffered in the catastrophic floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains that turned into ferocious hill torrents, hitting Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

During her visit to Fazalpur city, the only urban area of Rajanpur submerged by the floods, the PML-N central leader sympathized with the flood victims including women and children and told them that the federal government would not leave them alone in the extremely difficult times. Maryam said she realized the pain and agony inflicted by floods on the people of Rajanpur and was deeply saddened after witnessing homes destroyed in streets and Mohallahs of Fazalpur. The PML-N vice president said she was visiting flood hit areas on the instructions of his father, PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif so that the flood hit people should not feel themselves alone.

“I am here to promise PML-N will leave no stone unturned in serving the people. These are testing times that forced the people to settle in relief camps. But they must not worry. Federal government would not only rebuild your homes but also compensate against losses,” she added. Maryam said, she held in high esteem the unbreakable relationship of love and respect with the people, adding this relationship would stay alive forever. She met with women availing shelter at a relief camp on a road near Daanish School Fazalpur, talked to them and hugged children there. She praised the women for their courage of survival and said that relief operation was in progress while rehabilitation process would also begin soon to restore life on the landscape ravaged by floods. She distributed tents, food items, medicines, blankets, and clothes among the affected people. Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani thanked Maryam Nawaz Sharif for paying visit to the flood hit areas, adding it rekindled hopes among the affected people that they would soon be returning to normal life.

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented turn of events, the stage PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz stood on, collapsed mid-speech, causing the politician to topple over while bystanders helped her regain balance.