Maryam, PML-N leaders meet Nawaz

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz along with her son Junaid Safdar on Thursday met her father and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz also took homemade food for the ex-premier.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders including Mushahidullah were also present on the occasion to meet Nawaz Sharif in the jail.

The accountability court on December 24 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years in prison, and acquitted him in the Flagship reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Mega corruption scandal.

Contrarily, the NAB has also filed two appeals in the IHC, the first has sought an extension in Sharif’s sentence from seven to 14 years, and the other has challenged his acquittal in the Flagship Investment reference.

In the 131-page judgement written by the accountability court judge Arshad Malik, reasons of his conviction were mentioned.

It said that the prosecution has successfully established all the ingredients of the offence of corruption committed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and that he has failed to provide legal money trail of his assets. Later, Sharif was arrested from the premises of the accountability court.—INP

