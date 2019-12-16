Maryam passport case LHC asks NAB to file its reply till Dec 24

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC), hearing Maryam Nawaz’s plea to get back her passport, on Monday asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its reply till December 24.

A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi heard the case. In today’s hearing the NAB’s Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari pleaded the court to grant time for filing reply in the case. The court, accepting NAB’s plea adjourned the hearing of the case till December 24 and asked the anti-graft watchdog body to submit its reply within the due date.

The PML-N stalwart Maryam Nawaz in her plea, has requested the court to pass orders for the return of her passport.-INp