Maryam obtains nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-125

LAHORE : Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday obtained nomination papers to contest the upcoming general elections from a National Assembly constituency in Lahore.

According to reports, she obtained the nomination papers from returning officer Asif Bashir for NA-125, which was previously NA-120 until the fresh delimitation carried out by the electoral body.

Maryam, however, has yet not officially announced whether or not she is running in the 2018 polls.

It is the same constituency where her mother Kulsoom Nawaz won by-election in October, last year.

After a fierce contest between the candidates of the two top rival political parties, Kulsoom, the former premier’s wife who is undergoing cancer treatment in London, had won back her husband’s seat after his disqualification, defeating PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid.

NA-120 seat had fallen vacant after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28.

In the 2013 polls, Sharif had contested and won this NA seat. He was first elected by this constituency during elections in 1985 held under Gen Zial ul Haq. Benazir Bhutto had boycotted the elections.