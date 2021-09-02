Maryam: No question of reconciliation with govt IHC irked over Maryam’s late arrival

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said reconciliation with the current government was not on the agenda and should not even be discussed.

Talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PML- N leader said an ‘illegitimate and incompetent’ government had been imposed on the people.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement on the national government, Maryam said that PML-N had spoken of national reconciliation, not of government. She further said other political parties should think about how to take the country forward.

“Never in the history of the country has there been such an incompetent government,” she maintained.

“The government’s performance is a story of destruction as there is lawlessness in Pakistan.” To elaborate her point, she said women were being abused in the country ‘everywhere’.

Maryam also urged the people to ‘get rid’ of the incumbent government and lamented that the current process of accountability is revenge ‘by the current government’.

She further said her father and three-time premier, She said that the debt owed to former premier Nawaz Sharif has been paid more than that. He faces three years of political revenge and punishment, she added.

“Nawaz Sharif will return to the country when the PML-N feels that Nawaz Sharif should return and will lead the party,” she said. All parties need to unite against the government, she added.

Regarding the marriage of her son Junaid Safdar, Maryam said that she has only one son for whom shedid not seek permission from the government to go abroad to attend the marriage ceremony.

Earlier, the IHC expressed its displeasure over the late arrival of Maryam for court proceedings. The court was hearing the appeal against the Avenfield reference decision.

A two-member bench of the IHC headed by Justice Amir Farooq heard the appeals of Maryam and her husband Capt. (Retd) Safdar.

The court remarked that earlier it was not listening to the NAB’s plea to dismiss the bail please, but now it was.

“Why dismiss the bail of someone who does not know how to come to the court and what its sanctity is?” the court asked.

The court adjourned proceedings of the case till September 8