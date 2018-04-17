Maryam Nawaz’s tweet draws sharp response from Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) central information secretary Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday gave a sharp response to Maryam Nawaz’s tweet asking her not to mention references if do not have any knowledge of history.

Maryam took to twitter recalling Nawaz Sharif’s speech on this day 25 years back.

While terming the speech historic, Maryam asserted that ‘Main dictation nahi loon ga’ changed political history and attitudes.

She also changed her profile picture to that of her father bearing the same slogan.

Her tweet followed a strong response from Fawad saying that Nawaz Sharif not only took dictation three days after the speech but also resigned and dissolved the assemblies.

Orignally published by INP