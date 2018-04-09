Maryam Nawaz’s son to join politics

LAHORE : Junaid Safdar, grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and son of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar, has decided to enter the politics as markers of the third generation of Sharif family.

According to sources, Junaid is busy meeting with workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N in Jati Umra these days and pictures and posters of him can be seen installed in areas surrounding the Sharif’s residence.

Sources revealed that Junaid is currently acquiring political training from Nawaz who often accompanies him to political rallies too.

Orignally published by INP