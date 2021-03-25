Maryam Nawaz’s NAB hearing postponed due to COVID-19 surge

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has postponed the hearing of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on March 26 in two cases due to surge in the coronavirus cases.

A statement issued by the anti-graft buster said that the decision has been taken in the light of suggestions made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) as country battles with the third wave of the pandemic.

It added that the top monitoring body has imposed a ban on gatherings to control the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson of the Bureau said that new date will be announced later.

