Maryam Nawaz’s allegations against security institutions draws public ire

Islamabad

Stooping to a new low, the Sharif family has levelled serious allegations against Pakistan’s security establishment just to appease foreign forces and woo them to play a role to pull them out of legal quagmire.

In a fresh petition submitted before Islamabad High Court Tuesday, the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz alleged country’s premier intelligence agency’s role in the conviction of Nawaz Sharif, herself as well as her husband Cap-tain (Retd) Safdar in assets beyond means case.

Following the exposure of Panama, Imran Khan, now prime minister, had filed a petition in the apex court which declared Nawaz Sharif unfit for holding office and ordered an accountability court to open references against him and his family, and other respondents.

On July 6, 2018, the Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted the trio in the Avenfield Apartment reference and handed them jail terms of 10, seven and one years, respectively, for owning assets beyond known sources of income.

Since then, the condemned the PML-N leader launched a tirade against Pakistan Army alleging their role in his ouster.

Starting from his infamous dialogue of “Mujhe Kyun Nikala” Nawaz Sharif resorted to direct targeting of the military leadership.

Undermining the sacrifices of thousands of lives in their anti-terror efforts, the Sharif family spoke filthy against the institution, which obviously drew applause from Indian and other anti-Pakistani media.

This time too, Maryam took to Twitter and shared the pages of her petition which she said had not been reported by media and said the “case/verdict against me was pre-planned, orchestrated and influenced by Gen. Faiz Hameed, the then DG [counter-intelligence],”.

Already notorious for her bloopers including Qatari letter and Calibri font, the PML-N leader drew ire of the Twit-terati who termed her accusations as anti-Pakistan and tantamount to fanning the Indian narrative.

“This language and accent can only belong to an enemy of Pakistan. What is the reason for Indian and your narrative against the Pak Army is same ? Shame on you,” said a user Adnanpk.

“Was it also Faiz Hameed who made you give statements like: What to talk of London, I have even no property in Pakistan.

Nawaz does not know how he brought the London flats where he lives in,” said another Twitterati Ad-vocate Abdul Majeed.

“True, it was Gen Faiz who on gunpoint asked you to utter: “Meri London To Kia Pakistan Main Bhi Koi Property Nahi..” And then he forced you to use Calibri font to forge documents and duped Sharif family to give Qatari letters & excel sheets as raseedain of London flats,” said user Umar in his tweet.

The Twitterati never missed a chance to bully the PML-N leader as in 2013, she tweeted that “Nawaz Sharif nomi-nated for Nobel Peace Prize,” to which she got reply” “Have they launched Nobel for money laundering corruption cowardice?”—APP