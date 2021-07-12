Maryam Nawaz trolled for sharing doctored image on Twitter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is facing severe criticism since she shared what appears to be a photoshopped or doctored image of her father Nawaz Sharif on Twitter.

Maryam, who is currently leading the party’s political campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ahead of elections, shared a picture of her and her father with the same background and spot.

She captioned the post as “[Our] relations with Kashmir are very old,” apparently giving a message that the former prime minister had been to the same point in Neelum valley.

But, Pakistani Twitter users were quick to claim that Nawaz Sharif’s picture has been doctored with some highlighting that even the leaves of trees are in the same position.

Besides criticisms, the picture also drew a flood of memes with some showing Nawaz Sharif in Money Heist’s poster.

The post had been deleted after trolling on social media without any clarification from the leader of the Pakistan’s second-biggest political party.

