Maryam Nawaz trolled for sharing doctored image on Twitter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is facing severe criticism since she shared what appears to be a photoshopped or doctored image of her father Nawaz Sharif on Twitter.

Maryam, who is currently leading the party’s political campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ahead of elections, shared a picture of her and her father with the same background and spot.

She captioned the post as “[Our] relations with Kashmir are very old,” apparently giving a message that the former prime minister had been to the same point in Neelum valley.

But, Pakistani Twitter users were quick to claim that Nawaz Sharif’s picture has been doctored with some highlighting that even the leaves of trees are in the same position.

Who was the genius who advised Maryam to photoshop a picture of her father in AJK? Even the Amish wouldn't buy that. — Shoaib Taimur (@shobz) July 11, 2021

Qatari letter is fake,

Caliber font is fake,

Revolution is fake

and Kashmir love is also fake.#فوٹوشاپ_والا_لیڈر pic.twitter.com/mbU260DWBR — Sadia Naz Buzdar (@PrincesSadiaNaz) July 12, 2021

#فوٹوشاپ_والا_لیڈر A family well known for fraud, fabrication and lies is up to the task once more! 😜

Once a liar is always a liar.@TeamJazba_ pic.twitter.com/QDYWkerkgJ — Mohammad Abrar (@Abrar_KP02) July 12, 2021

Besides criticisms, the picture also drew a flood of memes with some showing Nawaz Sharif in Money Heist’s poster.

Nawaz landed on moon for scientific discovery

😜😜😜😜#فوٹوشاپ_والا_لیڈر pic.twitter.com/h05Y4sZsGq — Shujat Ali (PTI Supporter) (@Shujat766) July 12, 2021

Nawaz shareef doing leading role in money heist part 5@FaisiMalik_#فوٹوشاپ_والا_لیڈر pic.twitter.com/wJLyB7gifN — Faisal Malik (@FaisiMalik_) July 12, 2021

The post had been deleted after trolling on social media without any clarification from the leader of the Pakistan’s second-biggest political party.