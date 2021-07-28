Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz tested positive for Covid-19 days after she run massive election campaigns in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development, adding that the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has quarantined himself.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف کا کرونا ٹیسٹ پازیٹو آیا ہے جس کے بعد انھوں نے خود کو کورنٹین کر لیا ہے۔ مریم نواز شریف سمیت تمام مریضوں کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کی اپیل ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 28, 2021

Maryam Nawaz has thanked people for sending prayers for her early recovery. In a tweet, she wrote: “Overwhelmed by outpouring of prayers & good wishes. Means a world. I have fever, cough and flu symptoms but am being treated at home. Thank you once again and Jazak’Allah”.

Many thanks Kami and everyone sending prayers my way. Overwhelmed by outpouring of prayers & good wishes. Means a world. I have fever, cough and flu symptoms but am being treated at home. Thank you once again and Jazak’Allah ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/w0U85yuQWh — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 28, 2021

After the National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 new infections on Wednesday morning, Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 case count surpassed 4,000 for the first time in two months.

On May 22, the country saw more than 4,000 cases in a single day for the first time.

According to the NCOC’s most recent statistics, 52,291 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another 44 individuals have died as a result of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 23,133.

Presently, Pakistan’s positivity rate stands at 7.8 per cent.

A total of 1,015,827 cases have been recorded. Furthermore, 7,020 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 935,742, with 56,952 ongoing cases.

According to officials from Pakistan’s health ministry, the country’s COVID-19 mortality rate in July exceeded worldwide death rates.