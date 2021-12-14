Maryam Nawaz steals the limelight again with impressive dressing on son’s wedding event

LAHORE – PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz once again remain centre of attention due to her impressing dressing for wedding festivities of her son, Junaid Safdar on Tuesday.

For the last few days, pictures of Maryam Nawaz from different pre-wedding functions of her son have created frenzy on social media, with fans showering praising on her.

In today’s function, Maryam wore a stunning, bottle-green sharara for Junaid’s barat. The dress comprised heavy gold embroidery and a net dupatta.

Junaid’s reception, who tied the knot in London in August, is scheduled to be held on December 17 in Lahore.

Here is a sneak peek into the event;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 & 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗲✨ (@eurasiamediapk)

