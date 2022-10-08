Maryam Nawaz says audio leaks shatter Imran’s ‘false conspiracy narrative

London: Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has said that the latest audio leaks have shattered Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s “false narrative of a “foreign conspiracy”.

Maryam Nawaz, who is in London to meet her father, Nawaz Sharif, after three years, said in an interview that everything became crystal clear after the latest audio leak, which had exposed Imran’s “detestable face” before the nation.

She said that every word of Imran Khan had been proved wrong. His “conspiracy aimed at spewing hatred and creating chaos in the country” was exposed.

Maryam said that in the rallies Imran used to ask the people to avoid voting for the turncoats, but behind the scene, he was caught admitting that he had “bought five assembly members and asking the unknown person in the leaked audio call to arrange to buy five more.”

“Imran’s deeds do not match his preachings of honesty,” she said, adding the PTI chairman failed to prove his accusations of horse trading against the coalition government.

Two purported audio clips of Imran Khan went viral on Friday. In one he could be heard talking about the “number game” that back in April contributed to his ouster from the premiership. In another clip that surfaced later, Imran Khan and senior PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari could be heard discussing the “cipher”.

The four audio clips that have emerged so far regarding the cypher and horse-trading in Sindh House dealt heavy blows to Imran Khan’s narrative of “haqeeqi Azaadi”, as he drew strong criticism from across the board.

