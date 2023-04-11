Maryam Nawaz responds to her leaked interview clips amid online trolling

ISLAMABAD – PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz continues to appear in top searches on social media platforms as her leaked audio clips from a recent interview sparked trolling online.

A part of the blasting interview was never aired on social media as the daughter of the deposed premier asked the production team to stop recording her questions about the sale of luxury cars taken from Toshakhana.

In the interview with anchor Mansoor Ali Khan, the outspoken politician fumbled several times and even dodged grilling about a vehicle she received during 2009-10 which was sold out later in 2011-12.

Part 2 – Leaked clip of Maryam Nawaz from an interview. Just brilliant! She is the chief organiser and wants to run this country. pic.twitter.com/OACuNtpcyj — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) April 10, 2023

As PTI trolls have a field day on social media while ruling party supporters were red-faced over embarrassing part of the interview that was never aired until it was leaked.

Maryam now breaks her silence in this regard as she defended herself in a tweet. “Probably they are used to lying and expect others to do that too. I did not have the required information and did not want to say anything that was factually not correct,” she wrote while sharing another tweet.

Probably they are used to lying & expect others to do that too. I did not have the required info and did not want to say anything that was factually not correct. https://t.co/MSxtsdrf83 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 10, 2023

PML-N’s Twitter handle also covered Maryam Nawaz, responding to Fawad Chaudhry. It said that she did not have the information at the moment.

Amid the widespread trolling, anchor Mansoor Ali Khan comes under fire after the clips were leaked out. Some raised questions over unethical moves while others cheered for grilling someone powerful like Maryam Nawaz.

A TV host, who interviewed Maryam for her YouTube channel, shared another clip in which he admitted to being in an embarrassing situation as the clips surfaced against the will of his guest.

He mentioned following the code of ethics but clarified that the system in which the video was edited was in use of nearly half dozen people who got access but strongly condemned the incident.