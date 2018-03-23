Maryam Nawaz pulled PMLN out of dead end: Pervez Rashid

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) leader and former federal information minister Pervez Rashid on Friday credited Maryam Nawaz for pulling party out the dead end.

He made these remarks as a response to Chaudhry Nisar’s statements in which he accused Nawaz Sharif’s daughter of pushing party into abyss.

On a question about future of Ch Nisar in PMLN, Rashid stated that Shehbaz was the only figure to make verdict in this regard. He asserted that some elements were unable to digest growing popularity of Maryam Nawaz in the masses.

“Space in party’s ranks is not created by spreading chaos. The duty of caretaker government is to hold general elections, not to make bid decisions”, asserted Rashid while adding, “Gone are the days to achieve government through backdoors”.

Rashid claimed that nation knew how much the ongoing accountability process against the Sharif family is unbiased. “We are not one who leaves the battlefield. We will face all conspiracies with open heart”, stated Rashid.

Earlier, former federal interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) leader Chaudhry Nisar on Thursday stated that rough edge of Maryam Nawaz’s tongue was pushing party into the abyss.

The disgruntled leader warned against issuance of detailed response if the process of hurling allegations was not halted.

“I had tolerated events and issues of the past one year with great patience and attempted best not to tarnish image of the party. I curtailed myself from national politics to constituency’s politics. Deplorably, a specific lobby continued to target me in one way or another”, asserted Nisar.

Nisar stated that party had obliquely humiliated him by plotting questions in pressers through blue-eyed journalists. He stated that a person—who doesn’t have any ideological or political relation with party—was acting as a pawn for this purpose.

“Nawaz Sharif’s poetical verse and his daughter Maryam Nawaz’s statements forced me to issue a reply. Mian saab [Nawaz Sharif] not humans, rather it is Almighty Allah who does acts of kindness”, emotional Nisar stated before ending his statement on Munir Niazi’s verses.

Orignally published by NNI