Maryam Nawaz prays for cancer-stricken Yasmin Rashid’s good health

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president has shared her wishes for Punjab health minister and PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s good health on Twitter as latter is undergoing chemo for cancer treatment.

Talking to Twitter, she wrote: “My mother also suffered from this disease and I know how painful it is. Dr. Sahiba is also a mother. May Allah keep the mothers safe.”

ڈاکٹر یاسمین راشد کی صحت کے لیے دعا گو ہوں۔ میری والدہ نے اس موذی مرض کا سامنا کیا ہے اور میں جانتی ہوں یہ کتنی تکلیف دے بیماری ہے۔ ڈاکٹر صاحبہ بھی ماں ہیں۔ اللّہ ماؤں کو سلامت رکھے۔ آمین — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 30, 2021

Prayers and wishes for speedy recovery of the health minister started pour in after public observed during a press conference of Yasmin Rashid that she is losing her hair due to chemotherapy.

Dr Yasmin rashid is fighting breast cancer in the midst of global pandemic.Lost all her body hair due to chemo. Gets her chemo done on friday, rests on saturday and sunday and works on all other days. She is genius & one of best in govt Get well soon Dr sahiba@Dr_YasminRashid pic.twitter.com/VQFTy4Dl1T — Umar Farooq 🇵🇰 (@umaranees2789) April 22, 2021

Despite her cancer treatment, you will see Dr Yasmin Rashid working day and night to deal with emergency situations during corona. Praying for your swift recovery Dr Sahiba pic.twitter.com/KJzyMPLUi9 — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) April 25, 2021

The brave minister is battling for his own health and public health in the province at the same time as Pakistan is facing the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic that has brought country’s health system and oxygen supply under stress.

Yasmin Rashid, who underwent breast cancer surgery at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in December last year, is actively performing her duties to increase hospitals’ capacity to cope with any unusual situation despite suffering from the dangerous disease.

The provincial health minister has also thanked people for extending wishes for her good health.

For all the love and prayers pouring on my Time Line, I am humbled and grateful.

In sha Allah I will continue to fulfil my duties to the best of my abilities.

The turnaround of better public healthcare is already taking place and in sha Allah we will ensure its completion. — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) April 29, 2021

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/no-system-can-cope-if-covid-19-spreads-rapidly-warns-pakistan-minister/