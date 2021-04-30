Maryam Nawaz prays for cancer-stricken Yasmin Rashid’s good health

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president has shared her wishes for Punjab health minister and PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s good health on Twitter as latter is undergoing chemo for cancer treatment.

Talking to Twitter, she wrote: “My mother also suffered from this disease and I know how painful it is. Dr. Sahiba is also a mother. May Allah keep the mothers safe.”

Prayers and wishes for speedy recovery of the health minister started pour in after public observed during a press conference of Yasmin Rashid that she is losing her hair due to chemotherapy.

The brave minister is battling for his own health and public health in the province at the same time as Pakistan is facing the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic that has brought country’s health system and oxygen supply under stress.

Yasmin Rashid, who underwent breast cancer surgery at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in December last year, is actively performing her duties to increase hospitals’ capacity to cope with any unusual situation despite suffering from the dangerous disease.

The provincial health minister has also thanked people for extending wishes for her good health.

