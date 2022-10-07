Maryam Nawaz meets father Nawaz Sharif after three years in London

London: Vice-President PML-N Maryam Nawaz on Friday met her father, Nawaz Sharif, in London after three years. She received a heartwarming welcome from the PML-N supporters who had gathered outside the Avenfield apartments to welcome her.

Maryam Nawaz travelled to London on Wednesday just a day after receiving her passport from the Lahore High Court (LHC). Before departing for London, she said she could not wait to meet her father.

A long awaited reunion with a sister is something every brother in the world looks forward to ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Uo775ZtjFx — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 6, 2022

On her arrival at Heathrow Airport, Maryam Nawaz was received by her son, Junaid Safdar, daughter-in-law Aisha, and other members of the Sharif family.

Supporters of the PML-N waited for Maryam at Heathrow Airport’s arrival area but were met by the PTI supporters who had gathered there to chant slogans. A heated exchange took place between the two, with members of both sides insulting each other with abusive language. The dramatic exchange took place between diehard supporters of both parties, who in recent months have had several aggressive encounters.

As she reached Avenfield House, a crush of people surrounded her vehicle. She was embraced at the entrance of the building by her brother Hussain. She thanked supporters and went inside to meet her father and other family members.

She also shared a heartening picture of when she met Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam is in London for a month to spend time with her father. There are speculations that Nawaz Sharif may return to Pakistan with Maryam Nawaz.