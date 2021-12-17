Maryam Nawaz looks gorgeous as son Junaid Safdar’s reception photos go viral

LAHORE – Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan’s wedding festivities came to an end on Friday after a dazzling Valima ceremony was held in Jati Umra.

The gorgeous photos of groom’s mother, Maryam Nawaz, and couple have taken the internet by storm as they all dressed to nine.

For his reception, Junaid donned a taupe-coloured sherwani, while the bride looked stunning in a mint-green outfit and diamond jewellery.

The couple, who tied the knot in London last month, could be seen posing for a picture going viral on social media.

However, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has once against stolen the show with the awesome looks in Prussian blue outfit. To complete her looks, she wore a gold necklace studded with gemstones and diamonds.

