Maryam Nawaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Just a day after receiving her passport from the Lahore High Court (LHC), PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz departed for London on Wednesday.

The LHC on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to return Maryam Nawaz’s passport, which she had surrendered to the court in 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mill case.

During the hearing on Monday, the LHC was apprised that neither the federal government nor NAB had any objection regarding the return of Maryam’s passport.

Then on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz formally received her passport from the LHC.

Today, The PML-N leader arrived at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for her flight to London.

“I cannot wait for the plane to land [in London] and meet my father,” Maryam told the media at the airport.