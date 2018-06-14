Maryam, Nawaz leave for London, to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz left for London from Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Thursday.

The father and daughter will reach London via Doha. They will spend Eid-ul-Fitr with Nawaz’s ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom, and return to Pakistan next week.

While speaking to the media persons before departure to London, Maryam confirmed that she and Nawaz will return to the country next week.

“I request the nation to pray for my mother’s good health,” she said, adding that she was eager to meet her mother.

On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before accountability court in the corruption references against the Sharif family.

The former prime minister and his family members are facing three corruption references in the accountability court — Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments — in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

Nawaz and Maryam filed petitions seeking exemption from June 11 to June 15. The petition stated that both of them want to travel to London to meet the ailing wife of Nawaz, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The new medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz was also attached with the petition.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had allowed Nawaz along with his daughter to visit his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London.