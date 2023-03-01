Maryam Nawaz lands in trouble for insulting ‘state institutions’

ISLAMABAD – Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the deposed prime minister, landed in hot waters as the outspoken politician faces allegations of maligning officials of state institutions in her recent fiery speeches.

It was learnt that the district and sessions court has summoned PML-N senior vice president and newly appointed chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on March 10 in a contempt case filed over disgraceful remarks against judges of the top court.

The fifth Additional Sessions Judge Mumtaz Solangi in Sukkur summoned the PML-N leader after a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved court, seeking registration of a case against the daughter of the PML-N supremo.

Along with the PML-N chief, police officials, the director FIA, and other officials were also summoned. The complainant reportedly approached the apex investigation agency for case against Maryam, but he refused to take any action.

After getting cold shoulder from FIA, and Sukkur SSP, the local leader of Imran Khan-led party moved court for registration of the FIR against the PML-N chief organiser.

Maryam landed in trouble days after she publicly named former ISI Chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid, former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar, and two sitting judges of apex court.