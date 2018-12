Staff Reporter

Lahore

Maryam Nawaz Sharif intends to play her role as a PML-N’s worker in order to raise her voice for Nawaz Sharif.

Quoting sources, a TV channel reported that Maryam Nawaz met her father Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and decided to play an active part in the party’s future politics.

She was quoted as saying that the accountability court’s decisions that were meant to distance her father from the masses were grounded in baseless assumptions.

