Maryam Nawaz calls out Imran Khan for remarks over economic crisis

Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), called out Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Twitter for his comments regarding the deteriorating economic situation, after less than a week of exchanging jabs on the microblogging site,

The PML-worries N’s that the two top court judges were “biassed” against their party led to a Twitter spat between the two leaders last Saturday, during which they traded insults.

The PTI president criticised the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and “spoilt brat” Maryam for what he characterised as “shameless and planned attacks on SC [Supreme Court] judges”.

Maryam, the head of the PML-organizing N’s committee, called Khan out today for criticising the federal government’s economic measures, which she said were being made to fix the mess the PTI administration had made.

The former prime minister, who was removed from office in April of last year, denounced the PDM-led government in Islamabad earlier today on Twitter for devaluing the rupee and reinstating the “regime change conspiracy” narrative that had been pushed on Pakistanis by former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.