Maryam Nawaz calls for release of arrested PTM leaders

LONDON : Daughter of the former prime minister, Mariyam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday called on the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to release the arrested Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders.

She took to Twitter, to demand the release all the detainees of PTM.

“Our Pashtun brothers should be released and they should be allowed to stage their protests”. The administration has refused to grant permission to PTM for its public gathering at Lahore’s Mochi Gate on Sunday.

The PTM’s request for holding a rally in Lahore on April 22 was rejected due to “prevailing security circumstances” the administration stated in a letter.

Punjab Police arrested PTM leaders Ali Wazir, Bilawal Mandokhel, Muzammil and Ismat Shahjahan ahead of their rally in Lahore.

They reached Lahore for a rally scheduled on Sunday (today).

Orignally published by INP