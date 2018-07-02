Maryam Nawaz calls for action on Multan incident

LONDON : Maryam Nawaz on Monday has called for action on Multan incident while accusing ‘some elements’ of inciting wrong custom of violence in the politics.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s political heir-apparent was talking to media in London.

Maryam Nawaz also demanded freedom for right to differ whereas she vowed to return to Pakistan soon.

Maryam’s statement came after PML-N’s candidate from Multan Rana Iqbal Siraj overtly rejected Nawaz Sharif’s remarks that he had been subjected to torture. Siraj held that officials of agriculture department carried out raid on his store.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz on Monday withdrew her nomination papers from NA-125 constituency.

As per details garnered, ex-pm’s Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Tanvir Zia Butt submitted a plea to the Returning Officer (RO) requesting to withdraw the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz from NA-125.