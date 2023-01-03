Maryam Nawaz appointed as Senior Vice President, Chief Organizer of PML-N

Maryam Nawaz

Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the “Senior Vice President” of the party.

A notification shared by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as the “Chief Organizer”.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, while congratulating Maryam Nawaz on the appointment, said that PM Shehbaz took the decision in consultation with party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Before this, Maryam Nawaz had been serving as the vice president since May 2019.

 

