Maryam Nawaz applies for extension in UK visit visa for 10 years

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has applied for 10-year extension in her visit visa to Britain.

Sources said Maryam, along with her husband Captain (Retd) Safdar, arrived at a courier company office in Islamabad and submitted her passport and relevant documents to apply for the UK visa.

Passports and documents of two personal servants were also submitted for their six-month visit visa, according to sources.

Sources added Maryam will leave for London after getting exemption from appearance in the trial court.