Maryam meets Sajid Mir, discusses political situation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started contacts with party allies. A delegation led by Prof. Sajid Mir, head of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith has called on her to discuss the current political situation on Sunday.

Hafiz Abdul Karim, Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer and other leaders were also present along with Prof. Sajid Mir in the meeting. Prof Sajid Mir condemned the alleged police violence against PML-N workers outside the NAB office and the alleged attack on Maryam Nawaz s car.

He said that the purpose of the visit was to convey the message that they would always be together in the democratic struggle.

Talking to media, Sajid Mir said that there were marks of two sniper bullets on Maryam Nawaz s car.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz said that the politics of PML-N has always been for the solution of people s problems and will continue to raise voice for the people.