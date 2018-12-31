Maryam, Hamza skip PML-N foundation day celebrations

Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s bid to commemorate the foundation of its parent party, All India Muslim League, was a scantly-attended event missed even by Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

Expecting a power show, party workers gathered at Lahore’s Naseerabad area on Sunday. However, they were stunned by the absence of senior leaders. Pervez Malik, his wife and member Parliament Shahista Pervez Malik and Asad Ashraf were the only members who made it to the foundation day festivities.

Despite being in Lahore, Maryam and Hamza both missed the event.

PML-N to start public contact drive from Dec 30. It is pertinent to note that the party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, is currently serving a seven-year imprisonment sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, awarded by an accountability court in the Al Azizia corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s 2016 Panamagate verdict.

On the other hand, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested in Aashiana Housing Scheme corruption case by the anti-graft watchdog.

With the Sharif brothers behind bars, the party had originally planned to initiate a public contact campaign from today [December 30]. Public rallies were to be addressed by six senior PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mushahidullah Khan.—INP

