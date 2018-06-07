Maryam gets papers for Lahore’s NA-125

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday obtained nomination papers to contest the upcoming elections, the first of her political career, from her party’s traditionally dominant National Assembly constituency in Lahore — NA-125. The NA-125 constituency was NA-120 prior to delimitation – the same constituency where her father, Nawaz Sharif, contested and won in the 2013 election. After Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year, his wife Kulsoom Nawaz won the seat in the by-poll last year.

She has also obtained nomination papers for the NA-127 constituency in Lahore. Kulsoom, who has been battling cancer, left for London before the by-poll took place and had not taken oath as a lawmaker. Maryam was a prominent figure in both her parents’ campaigns.