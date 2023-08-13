Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday emphasized the need for comprehensive and substantial measures to address the prevailing sense of deprivation in the province of Balochistan.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Pakistan’s overall development, especially in Balochistan, resonated with the sentiments of Nawaz Sharif.

In a recent statement, Maryam Nawaz revealed that she held a constructive meeting a few weeks ago with Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

The discussions during the meeting centered around key organizational strategies within the party and the application of pragmatic political wisdom to shape the future.

Expressing a commitment to actively engage the public in Balochistan’s progress, Maryam Nawaz underlined the efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in advancing education within the region.