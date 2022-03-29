Maryam fires broadside at PM Imran in PDM’s power show

Those hearts and minds filled with arrogance are about to meet the same fate as today [prime minister] Imran Khan is facing,” said Maryam at the start of her address at the rally.

“Today we have gathered here under the leadership of [JUI-F] Maulana Fazlur Rehman to bid farewell to Imran Khan,” she said, adding that the premier has “lost the confidence” of not only parliamentarians but members of his own party and nation as well. Despite using government resources, Maryam said the ruling PTI against its claims of gathering one million people could not even gather “10,000 people”.

Taking a jibe at the premier’s decision to nominate PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Punjab chief minister, Maryam said, “After seeing his government’s ship sinking he pushed Usman Buzdar into water”.

The PML-N leader also mocked the prime minister for claiming that foreign elements were conspiring to topple his government. “International conspirators must have informed Imran Khan about their plot through black magic or delivered a letter through pigeon.”

“Did [US president] Joe Biden was behind defection in your party… the country is being run through black magic,” she remarked.

Earlier, the PML-N rally led by Maryam and Hamza Shehbaz entered the federal capital to participate in the anti-government show.

The caravans of the constituent parties of the PDM – mainly the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – had set off for the federal capital from across the country few days ago and converged in Islamabad today.

—Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government alliance, had announced staging a rally in response to ruling PTI’s power show that was held in Islamabad on Sunday amid opposition’s attempt to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through no-trust vote in National Assembly.

Major opposition leaders including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam, Hamza, and several others are expected to address the public gathering.