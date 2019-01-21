Maryam fears Nawaz Sharif is unwell

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Maryam Nawaz has lamented that her family was not being kept informed about the medical condition of her father Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to a tweet, Maryam said that she had also written to the Punjab Home Department after pleading with jail authorities.

“I have been told that MNS is unwell and is being taken to PIC (Punjab Institute of Cardiology) tomorrow but myself or the family have no knowledge of it,” she wrote. “We still haven’t received the reports given by the medical boards. After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Home department.”

