Maryam, Fazl pause political activities

Both leaders test negative for coronavirus

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have postponed their political activities for the next few days owing to ill health.

The news of Maryam’s ill health was confirmed by party spokesperson on Twitter on Sunday, whereas the news of JUI-F chief’s health was confirmed by his son.

In a tweet from the PML-N’s official account, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurganzeb said the PML-N leader had high fever and severe pain in her throat, and was hence, suspending her political activities for four days.

Maryam Nawaz has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt confirmed in a Twitter statement that Maryam’s Covid-19 test was declared negative.

Perhaps, Maryam is suffering from some infection, for which she is getting treatment, she said.

However, the PML-N leader’s political secretary, Zeeshan Malik, hours later confirmed that she had tested negative for coronavirus.

“Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s corona test report has come out negative. She only has fever and throat infection,” he maintained.

In the earlier tweet, the spokesperson further said that doctors had advised the PML-N leader to rest, saying she had recently appeared before the Lahore High Court despite feeling unwell.

On the other hand, MNA Maulana Asad ur Rehman, son of Maulana Fazl, confirmed that his father had not been feeling well for the last couple of days and has suspended all his political activities.

Asad said his father was resting at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan, adding that his condition was improving.