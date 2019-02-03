Maryam, family members meet Nawaz in hospital

Staff Reporter

Former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif underwent multiple medical tests at Services Hospital in Lahore on Sunday.

Meanwhile Maryam Nawaz Sharif, captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Junaid Safdar and Raheel Munir visited the Services Hospital and met Nawaz Sharif to inquire after his health. Maryam Nawaz and her family members spent two hours with Nawaz Sharif in the hospital and also had lunch with him.

According to a private TV channel on the occasion Maryam Nawaz said that the PML-N workers are praying day and night for the early recovery of Nawaz Sharif and are worried about the his health. She said that the love of masses is with Nawaz Sharif and Almighty Allah will soon recover him from illness. Nawaz Sharif informed Maryam Nawaz about his treatment.

Meanwhile a medical board will later examine the reports of the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz supremo, while a request for a cardiac examination has been sent to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Nawaz Sharif has been allocated a VIP room at the Services Hospital where he was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday, following the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A medical board had earlier recommended that the former premier be shifted to a hospital. The recommendation was made in the board’s report to the Punjab Home department.

“Superintendent of jail will ensure early shifting of the prisoner back to the Central Jail Lahore, in consultation with respective hospital authorities, after requisite medical examination/investigation/management, under foolproof security arrangements,” a notification issued by the Punjab home department stated.

