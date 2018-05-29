Maryam distances herself from UK properties

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday once again distanced herself from Avenfield properties as well as the British Virgin Islands offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll that were linked to the former premier’s daughter in the Panama Papers.

The Panama Papers released in April 2016 by law firm Mossack Fonseca described Maryam as “the owner of British Virgin Islands-based firms Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, incorporated in 1994 and 1993”.

While recording her testimony under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the accountability court in Avenfield reference on Monday, Maryam Nawaz claimed that she never took any financial advantage from these companies. Moreover, she shared that she has nothing to do with 25 per cent shares of Gulf Steel Mills, Al-Taufiq case, and settlement worth Rs12 million.

She challenged the authenticity of a Mossack Fonseca letter dated June 22, 2012, and the financial investigation agencies’ claim that she was the beneficial owner of the offshore companies that owned London properties.

