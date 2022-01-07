Maryam demands apology for ‘phone tapping’

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded an apology on Thursday for her phone being “tapped”, as she addressed a reporter’s question pertaining to a leaked audio tape in which she and party leader Pervez Rashid used inappropriate language for certain journalists.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Maryam said: “Firstly, an apology should be tendered to me for my phone being tapped.

It was my personal and private conversation with Pervez Rasheed sahib. Who had the right to tap my personal conversation?”

She further questioned why was the audio clip given to a certain television channel, and why was it aired.

“Firstly, give answers to these questions and apologise from me as well,” she said, without specifying from whom she was demanding the apology.

“I want an answer to [the quesiton] on why did you record the conversation of a citizen of Pakistan, a woman,” she remarked, alleging that the clip was given to “government ministers, who gave it to a channel”. The PML-N leader said she was not answerable to anyone regarding her personal conversations.