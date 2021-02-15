Maryam criticises PTI over awarding Senate tickets to “millionaires and billionaires”

LAHORE – PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday slammed the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over what she claimed nominating “millionaire and billionaire” people, who have no political background, for upcoming Senate elections.

Speaking to reporters at Jati Umrah before leaving for Wazirabad where she will address a public rally in connection with the election campaign for PP-51.

She said that the PTI had awarded tickets to persons with no link or services to the party just to use their wealth or resources for buying votes in the polls, adding: “There is need to block entry of such people in Senate”.

Maryam highlighted that PTI’s own leaders had raised objections over the distribution of tickets for Senate elections. She questioned whether Prime Minister Imran Khan could not find a single person during his 22 years of political struggle who had been with him during that period.

She added that the PML-N was proud of awarding tickets those who have political background and ordinary workers of the party. He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has not given ticket to any billionaire.

The PML-N vice president also vowed to not leave the country even someone requests her for it. She highlighted she had due for a minor surgery that could not be performed in Pakistan but despite that, she will stay in the country and will never ask the government to remove her name from the ECL.

Maryam Nawaz also expressed concerns over use of force against protesting federal employees in Islamabad.