Maryam concerned over medical reports of Nawaz

Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday expressed deep concerns over the latest echo scanning of her father. She said that symptoms of heart disease were emerging again as per the initial report.

Maryam in her latest statement said that she wanted to arrive in hospital but her father stopped her.

Earlier in the day, medical reports of the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were declared unsatisfactory after undergoing echo and thallium scan tests at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The reports indicated expansion of heart size as its muscle found thickened while Sharif’s echocardiogram (echo) test was also declared unsatisfactory.—INP

