Maryam claims, ‘PDM parties are committed’

Arrest warrants not issued for Maryam in Jati Umra case

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the member parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were all committed and that she trusted the leadership of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Speaking to the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Maryam said that the PDM alliance was still going strong.

“The parties in the PDM are very committed to the cause.”

The PDM’s cause, according to Maryam, was a big one and included the right of rule of Pakistan’s nation, bringing real change in Pakistan, bringing relief to the people of Pakistan and correcting its course.

“My clear stance has come out, I won’t repeat it but the decision to send the [show-cause] notice was of the PDM and not any one party,” said Maryam, when questioned about reports of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tearing up the PDM’s show-cause notice in a meeting of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee a day earlier.

Earlier, Maryam appeared before a two-member bench of the LHC for a hearing on her bail petition in the inquiry into the alleged illegal acquisition of land at Jati Umra.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural presided

over the hearing.

Special prosecutor of the NAB Faisal Bukhari was also present and said that the NAB had submitted its reply on Maryam’s petition.

“Have warrants been issued for the arrest of Maryam Nawaz?” questioned the court to which the NAB lawyer replied

that no arrest warrants had been issued for Maryam.

The court disposed of Maryam’s bail petition and directed the NAB to inform 10 days in advance when it intended to arrest someone.