Maryam claims conspiracy was hatched to kill Nawaz in prison

Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Thursday that a conspiracy was hatched to assassinate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif when he was incarcerated in prison.

Addressing an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the PML-N leader greeted the crowd on the behest of her father.

Taking on the incumbent government, the PML-N leader accused it of being “afraid of Nawaz Sharif”.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s morning started with remembering her father while his day also ended with him [Nawaz] on his mind.

She claimed that various conspiracies were hatched against Nawaz and one of them was to assassinate him whilst he was in prison.

“They [the government] are conspiring to sabotage the projects made by Nawaz Sharif. After losing the case of Occupied Kashmir, their eyes are now on Azad Kashmir.

Conspiracy to give Kashmir to India was also made in the United States,” she further claimed. Maryam maintainend that slogans of ‘respect the vote’ were echoing in AJK too.

She accused the government for seeking election reforms now that it sees defeat in the coming elections.

“There is no RTS or any other machine for election reforms,” he said, adding that the day of reckoning was near.