Maryam calls Imran ‘Fitna’

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that her uncle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose governance as Punjab chief minister was called the ‘Punjab speed’, would soon be called ‘Pakistan speed’.

Maryam claimed that the entire Pakistani nation had now agreed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had spread ‘mischief’ (Fitna), and the sooner this ‘Fitna’ is crushed, the better it is for the country. Speaking to the media after the oath-taking ceremony of her cousin and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab Chief Minister at the Governor House in Lahore, she said that Shehbaz had set high standards of governance, and he would also deliver as the prime minister of the country. Calling PTI the party of ‘jokers’, Maryam said the way its leaders had flouted the courts’ decisions on voting on the no-trust motion and the oath-taking of Hamza was simply ‘childish’. “Kids behave the way PTI leaders have behaved in the last few weeks,” she said.