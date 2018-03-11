Maryam to bring message of Quaid Nawaz Sharif to Rawalpindi: Marriyum

RAWALPINDI :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb here on Saturday said Maryam Nawaz will bring the message of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to the people of Rawalpindi through the social media convention while taking forward his struggle for respect of vote of people, justice and truth. She was talking to mediamen while reviewing arrangements for the social media convention of Pakistan Muslim League (N) that will be addressed by Maryam Nawaz on Sunday. She said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, twice elected chief minister and thrice elected prime minister was disqualified from the office of prime minister and from party presidentship for not taking salary from his son. She said despite all that was done, all of Pakistan was looking towards Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as he will nominate the person who will become chairman Senate. She said Imran Khan who was indulging in criticism for the sake of criticism held a convention of 100 persons in a small hall in Islamabad whereas in every convention of Maryam Nawaz, a sea of people come. She suggested that Imran Khan should stop telling lies and prayed Allah to give Imran the ability to speak truth. She said a mammoth gathering of the brave people of Rawalpindi, workers of Pakistan Muslim League (N), trader associations and people from all walks of life will give a historic and memorable reception to daughter of Pakistan Maryam Nawaz to acknowledge the services of PMLN to the public. MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Jilani, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Ahmed, MNA Malik Ibrar Ahmed, MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Shakeel Awan, Muhammad Haneef Abbasi and the local leadership of PMLN was present on the occasion. People of Rawalpindi will pay off the debt owed to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who took personal interest for completion of projects of Metro bus service, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Gynae hospital, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and educational institutions, she said.

Orignally published by APP