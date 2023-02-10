Maryam blams Imran for leaving country at IMF mercy

PML-N Senior Vice President (VP) and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday claimed that Imran was now ‘history’ and that his political career was over. She expressed these views while addressing a party’s convention in Abbottabad. She was of the view that what was so special in PTI Chairman Imran Khan that people were baying for his blood.

She claimed that Imran was to blame for the situation the country was in these days. “When a ‘mentally deranged’ person will be made the prime minister, the country will always meet the same fate,” she added.

If the PML-N won the next general elections by a two-third majority, it would create a separate province for the people of Hazara, she pledged. She further said these were not his injuries, but his (Imran’s) crimes which stopped the PTI chief from attending hearing of his cases.