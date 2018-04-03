Maryam Aurangzeb, Dutch ambassador caution public against environmental degradation

Coffee-table book ‘Colors of Deosai’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

Minister of State for Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ambassador of the Netherlands Ardi Stoios-Braken on Monday called upon the tourists, general public and the visitors to strengthen efforts by public and private sector organizations in preserving the natural beauty of the northern areas of Pakistan. It is the duty of everyone to keep the hills, mountains and valleys of Pakistan green and clean, they said.

They were addressing the launching ceremony of a coffee-table book ‘Colors of Deosai: A Wonderland of Pakistan’ by noted wildlife photographers Arif Amin and Ghulam Rasool. Publication of the colorful 84-page coffee-table book with mind-blowing pictures of the Deosai plains of Skardu District in Gilgit Baltistan was made possible because of the generous sponsorship of Engro Foods under its Corporate Social Responsibility. Managing Director of the Engro Foods Ali Ahmed Khan, GM Public Relations Rehan Saeed Khan, Head of Corporate Communications & Sustainability Nageen Rizvi, a noted scholar and former Rector of the IIU, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Prof Tahir Malik, federal secretaries, members of civil society, a large number of adventurers and mountaineers participated in the book-launch ceremony.

Deosai lies in the Western Himalayan Region that is classified as the Endemic Bird Area (EBA) by BirdLife International. Deosai has an average elevation of 4,114 metres (13,497 ft) above sea level, making the Deosai plains one of the highest plateaus in the world. These plains are critical regions of the world for the conservation of restricted range bird species, some very unique birds and animals. You can also find some very rare plants here.

Marriyum Aurangzeb while appreciating the work of Arif Amin and Ghulam Rasool and Engro Foods’ initiative said Pakistan is gifted with some of the world’s most beautiful scenic valleys and mountains, we only need to discover and project them to the outer world. At the same time, we need to preserve their beauty as well, she said.

Dutch Ambassador on the occasion expressed her great pleasure to be part of a beautiful book launcing ceremony. The pictures of flora and fauna of a region of Pakistan that I have as yet to set eyes on in person are simply amazing, she said. She commended Arif Amin and Ghulam Rasool for the exquisite manner in which they have captured this uniqe, but also vulnerable ecosystem.

This is not the first coffee-table book that Engro Foods has commissioned, said she. “When I first met with representatives of the company, which has a strong link with the Netherlands through the investment by Royal Friesland Campina, I received as a welcoming gift another beautiful book, about birdlife in Pakistan. And perhaps there are more such books, of which I am not aware,” said she.

Engro Foods has explained to me that the commissioning of such books is part and parcel of a wider range of activities that give shape to what the company considers its corporate social responsibility – not just producing for the sake of economic benefit.